Released WWE star comments on match against AEW's Darius Martin

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott looked back on one of his matches against AEW star Darius Martin.

In a recent tweet, Scott, popularly known as Shane Strickland to independent wrestling fans, reflected on his showdown with Martin a few years ago.

The former NXT sensation wrote he "had a blast" in the ring with Darius Martin and Joaquin Wilde. Here's what Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott wrote:

Scott was in WWE from 2019 to November 2021. A few weeks ago, the former NXT North American Champion was released from his WWE contract, along with members of his faction.

In 2021, on NXT, Scott was joined by Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-FAB. They created the faction Hit Row, and 'Swerve' went on to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Following his WWE release, it remains to be seen if Scott will show up in AEW at some point.

Darius Martin's brother Dante recently made headlines in AEW by joining Team Taz

Darius Martin's brother Dante Martin has been considered a rising star in AEW. Dante recently turned heel by joining Team Taz. The ECW legend and his group, which consists of Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hook, were trying to recruit Martin for weeks.

Initially, Darius and Dante Martin took the AEW tag team division by storm. However, an injury forced Darius to the sideline, and his brother started stealing the show, courtesy of his incredible matches.

Darius has been out of action since February. Dante recently provided an update at the Full Gear post-show media scrum:

"He’s been out since about February now. There’s not really a time gauge on when he’s coming back but he’s super excited to be back. Ready to take over the tag team scene and keep Top Flight strong."

In the absence of Darius Martin, his brother Dante had been teaming up with former WWE star Lio Rush. The two men competed side-by-side on Dynamite. However, it will be interesting to see the storyline of Dante betraying Rush unfold, especially when Darius Martin returns to AEW.

Edited by Abhinav Singh