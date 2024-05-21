Released WWE star reacts after getting spotted with Mercedes Mone ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

A former WWE star recently posted a photograph with AEW star Mercedes Mone ahead of her big debut at the Double or Nothing PPV. The star in question is none other than Scrypts.

Scrypts was known as Reggie on WWE's main roster where he was mainly involved in the 24/7 Championship storylines. However, he was sent to NXT and was repackaged as Scrypts. The former 24/7 Champion was recently released by the WWE. However, it seems like Scrypts has kept himself busy as his photograph with the CEO has caught the eyes of many on social media.

On X (Formerly known as Twitter), Scrypts reacted to his photo with Mercedes Mone where he was seemingly preparing Mone for her debut at Double or Nothing.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone is set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women's Championship at the Double or Nothing PPV event.

Konnan on why AEW fans are booing Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone arrived at AEW a couple of months ago and was met with a heartwarming response from the crowd. However, the crowd has started booing her in the past few weeks.

Speaking on his Keepin'It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran explained why Mercedes Mone is getting a negative reaction in AEW:

"For years we've been saying that she cuts heel promos as a babyface, even when she was in WWE, then she came here [AEW] and then check it out. Her first weekend that she came in, she got a thunderous, obviously she was in Boston, but she got a thunderous ovation, CEO chants, like huge babyface thing. Her promo was very heelish and we brought it up. Second week, she got a huge ovation, her promo was heelish, we brought it up. Third week her promo was heelish, we brought it up. Fourth week, the fans figured out and turned on her," Konnan said. [From 36:37 to 37:09]

Mercedes Mone is set to make her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut at the Double or Nothing PPV. It will be interesting to see if she decides to capture the TBS Title in her first match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback