Released WWE star surprised, found out about match against AEW's Mercedes Mone on Instagram

Following her match against the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, a released WWE star disclosed how she learned about the bout. The star squared off against The CEO at a recent indie wrestling event.

Ad

The recently released WWE star Indi Hartwell was surprised to find out about her match. Indi was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024 after just a year on the main roster. Following her release, Hartwell made her way on the independent scene with a match on Renegades of Wrestling.

Recently, Indi Hartwell squared off against the current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone at the House of Glory City of Dreamz event. Although Indi didn't end up winning the match, she was seemingly very happy to face The CEO. Meanwhile, Hartwell revealed how she found out about her HOG match with Mone.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the HOG vlog on her YouTube channel, Indi Hartwell disclosed that she found out about the match through Mercedes' Instagram story:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

“Fun fact: I literally found out about this match by seeing her Instagram story. I was at the airport yesterday, lining up for security, and I opened my phone to get my boarding pass. I was just going through Instagram stories, and I saw her post that. I literally responded to the story and was like, ‘Uh, is this happening?’ So yeah, it’s happening,” revealed Hartwell. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Title on AEW Dynamite

After a number of successful title defenses for nearly 300 days, Mercedes Mone defended her AEW TBS Championship against a 20-year-old Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz on Dynamite this past Wednesday. The match turned out to be amazing but despite the valiant efforts by Starkz, Mercedes ended up retaining her title.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, The CEO continues her dominance as the TBS Champion and only time will tell who will be the next to challenge her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback