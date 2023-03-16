Create

Released WWE Superstar makes surprise debut on AEW Dynamite 

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 16, 2023 06:51 IST
AEW Dynamite saw a lot of action this week!
A former WWE Superstar shocked fans on Dynamite this week by making her debut in AEW.

The star in question, Taya Valkyrie, is a well-known name in the pro-wrestling community. While she only started making moves in the industry in 2010, she has wrestled in a number of promotions around the world. The 39-year old superstar has also been a part of the WWE roster in the past, where she worked on the NXT brand for a short while.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Taya Valkyrie appeared in response to Jade Cargill's challenge. The TBS Champion had just extended her winning streak to 54-0, which prompted her to challenge anyone out of sheer confidence.

Looks like @thetayavalkyrie has answered TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's question here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/RzjrKMIHzo

Taya then went on to execute Cargill's finisher, Jaded, on Leila Grey after the latter attacked her from behind. The reigning TBS Champion backed out of the arena as Smart Mark Sterling seemed to hold her back from getting into a brawl.

Statement made! An explosive debut for @thetayavalkyrie as she hits @Miss_LeilaGrey with Jaded!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/ietIdZaqTD

Given Jade Cargill's impressive winning streak, a major opponent is expected to be the one to end her dominant run. It remains to be seen whether Taya Valkyrie will prove to be Cargill's nemesis in the future.

Do you think the former WWE Superstar can take down Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
