Released WWE Superstar makes surprise debut on AEW Dynamite 

A former WWE Superstar shocked fans on Dynamite this week by making her debut in AEW.

The star in question, Taya Valkyrie, is a well-known name in the pro-wrestling community. While she only started making moves in the industry in 2010, she has wrestled in a number of promotions around the world. The 39-year old superstar has also been a part of the WWE roster in the past, where she worked on the NXT brand for a short while.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Taya Valkyrie appeared in response to Jade Cargill's challenge. The TBS Champion had just extended her winning streak to 54-0, which prompted her to challenge anyone out of sheer confidence.

Taya then went on to execute Cargill's finisher, Jaded, on Leila Grey after the latter attacked her from behind. The reigning TBS Champion backed out of the arena as Smart Mark Sterling seemed to hold her back from getting into a brawl.

Given Jade Cargill's impressive winning streak, a major opponent is expected to be the one to end her dominant run. It remains to be seen whether Taya Valkyrie will prove to be Cargill's nemesis in the future.

