"They just never called me" - Released WWE Superstar on potentially signing with Tony Khan's AEW

Recently released WWE superstar Top Dolla aka AJ Francis spoke about the possibility of joining AEW in the future.

Top Dolla was part of the Hit Row faction on the SmackDown roster. Despite growing popularity among fans, the entire group was released in a wave of budget cuts. While Swerve Strickland is already in AEW, Top Dolla has yet to receive a call from Tony Khan.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, the former Hit Row member discussed this in detail:

"I don't wanna say that it's out of the picture. They just never called me and I'm not trying to go somewhere where I'm not wanted, you know, 100%. I'm not worried about all that because the people that are mad that I made fun of their sneakers, they said worse things about other people so. And at the same exact time, like there's other people not just in AEW, but in WWE and in every wrestling promotion that have done way worse things than that. Yeah, OK, so let's just call it like it is, right?" (1:06:00)

You can check out the full interview below:

Top Dolla spoke about Swerve Strickland signing with AEW

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland signed his All Elite Wrestling contract at the Revolution pay-per-view. Top Dolla stated that Swerve is on good terms with big stars in the company like Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and the Young Bucks.

"You gotta understand Swerve already knew all these guys for years. Swerve's been working with all these guys. Swerve is cool with Darby, Swerve is cool with Sammy, Swerve is cool with the Bucks. He's cool with all these guys that work at AEW so like obviously when he's released they're gonna go get their homeboy, they don't know me from a hole in the wall."

Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese to win his first bout in his new surroundings. On the most recent episode of Rampage, he seemingly formed an alliance with Keith Lee after helping the Limitless One fight off the Acclaimed and Team Taz.

Edited by Jacob Terrell