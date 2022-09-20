"First 3 months in AEW made me completely forget about my last three years” - Released WWE Superstar praises his time in Tony Khan’s promotion

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up about how much he is enjoying his time working for Tony Khan, and how his first few months in the company made him completely forget about his entire WWE run.

Swerve was released from his WWE contract in November 2021 along with his Hit Row stablemates, who have since been rehired by Triple H. However, Strickland chose to join All Elite Wrestling when his non-compete clause expired in early 2022.

Strickland first appeared in All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022, and has since gone on to win the AEW Tag Team Championship as part of Swerve In Our Glory with Keith Lee.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, The Sessions, Swerve Strickland stated how much he has enjoyed his run in All Elite Wrestling thus far, and how his WWE run seems like a distant memory.

"I’m just… my first three months in AEW made me completely forget about my last three years in WWE. I put all of that focus and energy and that resentment into building something. Now [I’ve been here] seven months and I truly believe without a shadow of a doubt that I’m the best acquisition of 2022 in any company," said Swerve. [H/T Fightful]

Strickland also highlighted that he wants more than just wrestling, he wants to cross over into other avenues and is excited to do so.

"I’ve been consistent, you don’t just see me in a wrestling ring. You see me every which way, if there’s a camera I’m going to be in it. If there’s an interview, I’m gonna be in front of it. If there’s a song, I’m gonna be rapping on it. If there’s a artist, I’m gonna be here. I want to be everywhere. These appointments turn into bigger successes later on for me," Swerve added. [H/T Fightful]

Will Swerve Strickland continue his great form this week on AEW Dynamite?

Swerve In Our Glory's match with The Acclaimed at All Out 2022 for the AEW Tag Team Championship was arguably the match of the night for fans in attendance and online, with Swerve and Lee picking up the victory.

However, Max Caster and Anthony Bowen's performances were enough to warrant a rematch that will take place this Wednesday at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

The match will be Swerve In Our Glory's fourth title defense, having already defeated The Acclaimed, as well as Private Party and two-thirds of the current AEW Trios Champions, The Lucha Brothers.

Will Swerve In Our Glory walk out of Arthur Ashe Stadium as champions? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

