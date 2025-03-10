  • home icon
  Released WWE Superstar was reportedly backstage during AEW Revolution 2025

Released WWE Superstar was reportedly backstage during AEW Revolution 2025

By Nikunj Walia
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:45 GMT
AEW & WWE have been top rivals since 2019 (Image via AEW and WWE's X)
AEW & WWE have been top rivals since 2019 (Image via AEW and WWE's X)

AEW Revolution 2025 turned out to be well-liked by fans and critics alike. The show was packed with stars, not just on screen but off screen as well. One WWE Superstar was reportedly present backstage during the PPV.

Elektra Lopez (real-life Karissa Rivera) was a regular part of WWE television programming on SmackDown for an entire year as part of Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma. However, Lopez was released from her contract in February 2025.

It has now been reported by Lucha Libre Online that Elektra Lopez was backstage at the AEW pay-per-view. This comes just a month after her release from WWE.

Elektra Lopez was considered to be a top prospect in WWE. This was evident from her successful four-year tenure in NXT wrestling stars such as Roxanne Perez and B-Fab. However, she was mostly seen in a managerial role as part of Legado Del Fantasma with Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto. Her last match in WWE came on December 6, 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Lopez will sign with AEW in the near future.

Edited by Debottam Saha
