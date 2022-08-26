"Time at AEW Isn't right now" - Released WWE Superstar on if he'd return to Tony Khan's promotion

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has opened up about whether he will ever don the name "Johnny Elite" for Tony Khan in All Elite Wrestling.

Morrison debuted for AEW in May 2022 as the Joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Samoa Joe. However, he was unsuccessful in attempting to advance in the tournament.

As Johnny Elite, he would go on to make two more appearances for AEW in a win over Marq Quen, and a loss to a returning Miro in his home state of California.

But will AEW fans see the former John Morrison again? Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former WWE Superstar admitted that the time to wrestle for All Elite Wrestling isn't right now.

"As far as what's happening now, I feel AEW has so much happening that it's tough to introduce a new storyline. Timing is almost everything in this business and maybe the time at AEW isn't right now. It could be, who knows, next week. It could be in six months. What company and what time is so hard to explain to people." [H/T Fightful]

Morrison also went into detail on how his appearance came about, and how he was randomly contacted by Tony Khan a few days before his match with Samoa Joe.

"It came about, I can't remember if I text or called Tony [Khan] one night. Just talked to him briefly, set up a call, talked again. Randomly, a few days before, he asked me if I'd be the Joker in the tournament and wrestle Joe. I said, 'Yes, Of course.' I love Samoa Joe. Been a fan of his, watching him before he started. A fan of his as a person. That's how that whole thing came about." [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan has brought in a number of released WWE Superstars in 2022

A running joke amongst internet wrestling fans that AEW stands for "All Ex WWE" due to the amount of former members of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster there are in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has signed a large number of former WWE Superstars in 2022, with the likes of Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm all finding success, while the likes of Parker Boudreaux and Ari Daviari are still fresh on the scene.

While people like MJF have been outraged at the number of former WWE names Tony Khan has brought in, the likes of 2.0, Jon Moxley and Lance Archer are almost unrecognizable from their time working with Vince McMahon.

Do you think Tony Khan will bring more released WWE Superstars to AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

