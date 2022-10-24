Released WWE Superstar teases massive signing with AEW President Tony Khan

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) recently hinted at entertaining the idea of signing with AEW President Tony Khan.

Valkyrie has carved out an amazing career for herself in various promotions all around the world, including AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling. She went to WWE in February 2021 but was released in November.

Since then, La Wera Loca has been the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and MLW Women's Featherweight Champion.

During an interview with WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman, Valkyrie admitted that she had talks with AEW about the prospect of inking a contract but made it clear that she was still thinking about it.

"I just think that everything has to have its right time, you know? I don't think that I want to be thrown into something that's just going to be thrown away, or that I want to be in a position that doesn't make everybody happy ... I want everyone to benefit from whatever we do," Valkyrie said.

Meanwhile, La Wera Loca's husband, former WWE Superstar John Morrison, has already appeared on AEW programming as Johnny Elite. He wrestled in two episodes of Dynamite, where he lost to Samoa Joe and Miro.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie on who she wants to face in AEW

During the same interview, Taya Valkyrie revealed that she previously worked with AEW stars Jade Cargill, Athena, and Kiera Hogan, with the latter being on IMPACT Wrestling.

However, Valkyrie revealed that she would like to face former women's champion Britt Baker if she were to make her way to All Elite Wrestling.

"Britt Baker, who I've never really wrestled before, and Jamie Hayter," Valkyrie said.

It remains to be seen whether a dream match between La Wera Loca and The Doctor will take place in All Elite Wrestling. It will also be interesting to see if Valkyrie will square off against some of the other big names in the company, such as Saraya and Toni Storm.

