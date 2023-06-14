"Remember this?" - AEW star sends ominous message to Sting ahead of Dynamite

Wrestling legend Sting will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite, but one of his opponents has sent him an ominous message to get in his head before the match takes place.

The star in question is Brian Cage, who will team up with fellow Mogul Embassy members Swerve Strickland and The Gates of Agony to take on the all-star team of Sting, Darby Allin, Keith Lee, and the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

This isn't the first time the WWE Hall of Famer and Brian Cage have crossed paths in AEW, as the former FTW Champion posted this to his Twitter account in an attempt to play some mind games before Dynamite:

"Remember this? Because I'm pretty sure sting didn't forget it," tweeted Cage.

Cage's powerbomb on The Icon was the first major bump Sting had taken since debuting for AEW in December 2020 and the first major bump since his match with Seth Rollins at the 2015 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the match that forced him into retirement for nearly six years.

Brian Cage and Sting won't be the only ones in action this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite returns to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this week for the first time since the premiere episode of the show in October 2019, and Tony Khan does not hold back when it comes to stacking up the card.

On top of Sting, Darby Allin, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy facing The Mogul Embassy, The Blackpool Combat Club will face The Young Bucks and Hangman Page in a trios match.

Two championships will be on the line as well, with Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Jake Hager, while Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Skye Blue following Skye's big win on the most recent edition of Rampage.

All of those blockbuster matches will lead to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Match between MJF and Adam Cole, where if Cole can pick up the win, he will earn himself a shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman and the "Triple B" at some point in the near future. All of this and more will take place this week on a loaded edition of Dynamite.

