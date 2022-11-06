"Reminds me of Roman [Reigns].. just overrated" - Twitterverse slam AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his unimpressive in-ring style

Wrestling fans have made their feelings about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley known via social media.

Moxley is currently in the midst of his third world title reign in AEW, having recaptured the title by winning the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Purveyor of Violence is ranked among some of the best wrestlers to ply their trade in the world, too, having held titles in other promotions like NJPW, GCW, and, most notably, WWE, where he rose to prominence as Dean Ambrose.

But Moxley is not a wrestler without his criticisms. Especially considering he was the first major star after Chris Jericho to have defected from WWE to sign with AEW, with not just his own but his rival fanbase, therefore, scrutinizing his every move.

That has proved to be the case recently, as it was suggested that he was not a top-tier wrestler. A bold opinion of a user brought about a discussion. People agreed and also suggested that he and WWE Champion Roman Reigns are overrated.

Greg Hemminger @HemmingerGreg @JobberNationTV Ive come to realize that outside of CM Punk he may be the most overrated performer in the buisness @JobberNationTV Ive come to realize that outside of CM Punk he may be the most overrated performer in the buisness

Roland @VegetaSasuke0 @JobberNationTV His wrestling regressed since leaving WWE @JobberNationTV His wrestling regressed since leaving WWE

Naveen khichi @brollins_seth



Dean Ambrose was better @JobberNationTV Top 25 ..i consider him wrost wrestler.Dean Ambrose was better @JobberNationTV Top 25 ..i consider him wrost wrestler.Dean Ambrose was better

Jayden Styles @Jommulus @JobberNationTV Your world champion should either open or close the show. FFS. Master booking by TK again @JobberNationTV Your world champion should either open or close the show. FFS. Master booking by TK again https://t.co/7jSWlVWu0p

Gilet Juane @GrrillaPosition @JobberNationTV Proven? When did you think he was really good? He is bleeder/brawler & not a good one aka Brody/Hansen. @JobberNationTV Proven? When did you think he was really good? He is bleeder/brawler & not a good one aka Brody/Hansen.

Jim @JamesREnglish @JobberNationTV He’s your champion. If he’s out there wrestling every week against weaker opponents. It doesn’t make him feel special. @JobberNationTV He’s your champion. If he’s out there wrestling every week against weaker opponents. It doesn’t make him feel special.

apocalypse @apocaly98537848 @JobberNationTV He got the John cena move set lol @JobberNationTV He got the John cena move set lol

While some maligned his booking, others took issue with his wrestling style. There was also a recurring theme among some fans, who opined that he had become worse as a wrestler since departing WWE.

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW title against MJF at Full Gear

No matter what you make of his wrestling, Jon Moxley is the current world champion in AEW and will look to make that the case following Full Gear.

He may have a hard time doing so, however, as he faces the typically conniving and slippery villain that is MJF.

Moxley will also have to watch his back, as even after being fired, the Firm has made it its mission to attack the Purveyor of Violence. They did so before attacking their former employer and heading into this week with Lee Moriarty of the group facing Moxley in a title contender match.

Moriarty failed to defeat the champion, but Ethan Page would still make sure to have his stablemate's back when he attacked Moxley after the bell. There are so many variables between MJF and Moxley, especially since the former has shockingly promised that he intends to win the title clean as a whistle. Whether or not that turns out to be a ruse or not, whether Moxley retains or MJF wins, will all be decided at Full Gear.

What do you make of Jon Moxley's run in AEW thus far?

