"I don't know if he got kicked out" - Renee Paquette backs Jon Moxley for dropping F-bomb on a fan in his AEW return

Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, recently shared her thoughts on her husband using curse words live on AEW's flagship programming this year.

On the January 19 episode of Dynamite, Mox returned to television after a three-month hiatus. The Purveyor of Violence had undergone a rehabilitation program to deal with his alcohol addiction and returned in arguably the best shape of his career.

While the former WWE Superstar received a loud reception on his return night, a fan from the audience rudely interrupted him from cutting his promo. A fanatic screamed at Moxley, saying, "Get this drunken piece of trash out of the ring."

The Death Rider responded by dropping an F-bomb on live television, yelling, "Go f**k yourself. Get that guy out of here. Piece of sh*t."

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Parquette revealed that she was glad to hear Moxley put the fan in his place. The former WWE broadcaster also noted that she's unsure if the security team actually kicked the guy out of the arena:

"I'm glad Jon reacted and said something to him. In a normal situation, you can't really hear individuals when you're in the ring, but they were in a smaller arena so Jon could hear everybody and it was real quiet when he was talking because everyone was giving him the respect and welcoming him back and letting him have the floor. When he could actually hear that person, it was a rare instance of actually being able to hear someone, the guy saying something stupid, and Jon immediately asking him to be removed. I don't know if he got kicked out or not though," Paquette said. (H/T: Fightful)

After the now-infamous interaction with the fan, Jon Moxley cut a strongly-worded promo in which he talked about his battle with demons in his dreams and how he overcame them.

Jon Moxley has embarked on a new chapter since his AEW return

Since returning, Jon Moxley has regained all the momentum he lost during his hiatus from AEW programming.

Mox quickly kickstarted a rivalry with Bryan Danielson witch had fans invested from the start. The two engaged in a brutal struggle at Revolution 2022, which Moxley just barely won.

Following their match, William Regal made a shocking debut and prompted his proteges to form a faction, which is now known as The Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV The Blackpool Combat Club is back on #AEWDynamite and going for their fourth win in a row The Blackpool Combat Club is back on #AEWDynamite and going for their fourth win in a row 😤 https://t.co/tVWghj3MDC

The stable later recruited Wheeler Yuta following his grueling battles with Moxley and Danielson. Under Regal's leadership, the group has become a force to be reckoned with in AEW.

They've been undefeated in four matches they have contested as a unit so far. With Double or Nothing inching closer, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them.

