Renee Paquette explains why she "hates" interviewing Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette recently talked about interviewing her husband, Jon Moxley, and explained why she "hates" it.

Renee Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) is well known for her time spent in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer. She worked for the Stamford-based promotion for eight years, and her work was acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Renee joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

Speaking on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Renee Paquette talked about interviewing professional wrestlers and the reason she hates Interviewing her husband. The AEW backstage interviewer said that wrestlers enjoy doing interviews in general, as they like to talk about themselves to show their personalities. This makes it an easy job to interview professional wrestlers.

Paquette also talked about Jon Moxley, saying he does not like getting interviewed, which makes it hard to get the former AEW World Champion to open up.

"It’s funny. I can even use my husband as a comparison for that, in terms of like being a professional wrestler, but [Jon Moxley] doesn’t like doing interviews. I actually hate interviewing my husband [laughs], because he doesn’t like doing it. But for the most part, most professional wrestlers, they get the deal. They wanna come out. They wanna sing their song and do the dance. So it makes interviewing them always really, really easy." (H/t Cageside Seats)

Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) is a world-traveled athlete and a former WWE Champion. During the eight years spent from 2011 to 2019 with Vince McMahon's company, he was able to win most of the titles in the company and became a Grand Slam Champion. After leaving WWE, he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and won AEW World Championship a record three times.

Jon Moxley set for Stadium Stampede Match at AEW All In

On August 27, 2023, AEW will hold its All In pay-per-view at London's Wembley Stadium. The event, which is set to go down in history as one of pro wrestling's biggest pay-per-views, will feature all the major AEW stars performing in a variety of matches.

Jon Moxley will team up with the other members of The Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, and three unknown partners to take on Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, the Best Friends, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Stadium Stampede match.

The pay-per-view will be headlined by MJF and Adam Cole in a singles match for the AEW World Championship.

