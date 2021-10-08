"Scares the **** out of me" – Renee Paquette reveals her thoughts ahead of Jon Moxley's death match

Jon Moxley is set to take on Nick Gage in a death match at GCW Fight Club in Atlantic City on October 9. This impending match "scares the **** out of" the former AEW world champion's wife, Renee Paquette.

Jon Moxley has a penchant for over-the-top violence. His early career highlights included his time in CZW where he wrestled many death matches and, despite being in AEW, the allure of a death match is too strong for the former Dean Ambrose.

Renee Paquette spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of MMA Mania to discuss her thoughts about the upcoming match. She said the following:

"I just kind of, you know, grit my teeth and bear with it. You watch it, I watch everything because I mostly, I'm mostly like keeping an eye to see what level of insanity we're really working with so that I can yell at him [Jon Moxley] once he gets back home to you know, scares the **** out of me especially with somebody like Nick Gage. They are are going to absolutely push the envelope and do some terrifying things but it's his expression of art so I gotta enjoy it all," Renee Paquette said.

Renee Paquette has had tough times during Jon Moxley's matches in the past

Two of the most barbaric matches in AEW saw Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega battle in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at Full Gear 2019 and an Exploding Wire Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution 2021.

Also Read

Renee didn't have the best of times sitting through those matches. The former WWE on-air personality tweeted her thoughts during the match, and it's safe to say it wasn't happy viewing for the former Renee Young.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Abhinav Singh