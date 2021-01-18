Renee Paquette gives her thoughts on what kind of father Jon Moxley will be

Renee Paquette believes that Jon Moxley's hidden 'sweet guy' nature will take over once their baby girl is born. She claims that the former AEW World Champion will be a very protective father.

Renee Paquette is known for her work with WWE, then known as Renee Young. She worked with the company for eight years from 2012 to 2020 and met her husband, Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). The couple got married in 2017 and are now expecting their first child.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Chris Van Vliet show, Renee Paquette shared her thoughts on what Jon Moxley will be like as a father. She believes that Jon Moxley's secret 'sweet guy' personality will reveal itself and that he will also be a very protective and caring dad. She also feels that the baby will be calling the shots once she's born.

"I don't know. I have no idea. Your guys guesses are as good as mine. But I think, I mean not to like blow his cover or anything, but he's like a pretty sweet dude. So I think once this little girl enters his world, she is gonna rock him. I think she's gonna have him rapped around her little finger. He's very protective too, so I think that will be the first thing, making sure everything is okay, and making sure every corner is padded," said Renee Paquette.

Jon Moxley plays the typical anti-hero on TV, but Renee Paquette believes his protective side will start showing once the baby is around.

Jon Moxley revealed Renee Paquette's pregnancy casually during a promo

Jon Moxley announced that he was going to become a father in November on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Moxley casually mentioned Renee's pregnancy during a promo in which he reminisced about how he was raised and how his father taught him how to be a 'good guy'. Moxley cut this promo before he signed a contract for the AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming.

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it - Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with some help from Don Callis.