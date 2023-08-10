The wrestling world is excited as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, dropped a bombshell announcement about her engagement to AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Ripley, known for her fierce presence in the ring, revealed the heartwarming news on her Instagram, sending excitement among the fans and wrestlers.

In her Instagram post, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews look happy in their picture. Ripley's kissing Buddy on his cheek, and her caption, where she says, "1000x YES! Pure F**king happiness!"

When Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews shared their engagement news, many AEW wrestlers joined in with happy messages in the comments. Stars like Renee Paquette, former tag team champion Keith Lee, House of Black member Brody King, and former TNT Champion Miro congratulated them.

AEW star sent their wishes on Rhea Ripley's post

We at Sportskeeda off our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the couple for their future.

When did WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews start dating?

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews began their relationship in WWE, having met in 2020. They confirmed their relationship in May 2022, solidifying their wrestling power couple status.

Although Matthews joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022, they've maintained their relationship. Despite working for rival promotions, they've supported each other and paid tribute online.

Their love story made them a favorite wrestling duo. Being together changed them into a cherished couple among wrestling fans.

Furthermore, Ripley garnered additional recognition through her on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio, enhancing her reputation as a talented wrestler and one-half of a captivating duo in the wrestling ring and beyond.

What's your favorite moment of Rhea Ripley from her Judgment Day run? Sound off in the comments section below.

