Renee Paquette and Natalya react to former WWE champion's heartfelt post

Renee Paquette and Natalya recently reacted to a wholesome post by a former WWE champion. The two stars shared their best wishes on the latter's post through a beautiful Instagram interaction.Ronda Rousey recently posted a reel on her Instagram about her newborn baby watching her training in the octagon. In the reel, she can be seen performing a few boxing combos as her child watched her from the sides. The Rowdy One shared a heartfelt message, daydreaming about a time when her children might pursue careers in sports.Paquette and Natalya shared their reactions to this post. The two ladies posted red hearts indicating their love for Rousey's family. The Queen of Harts also noted that she was enjoying the view captured in the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheck out their comments below:Renee Paquette and Natalya's comments [Image via WWE.com &amp; Rousey's Instagram post]Ronda Rousey has been away from WWE since 2023. She faced her friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam in Detroit, which marked the end of her WWE career. Since then, she has been focusing on her personal life with her children and her husband, Travis Browne.Renee Paquette's AEW contract is set to expire soonRenee Paquette has been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling. She has been working with the company as an on-screen interviewer for the shows. However, recent reports reveal that her current contract is about to expire this month.As per BodySlam, Paquette's contract runs until August. It means that her deal with the company will expire sometime this month. There are no further reports of a new contract as of now.Moreover, the interviewer signed her contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. There are no rumors of her exit from the company yet. Her husband, Jon Moxley, is signed with AEW until 2027. Therefore, there is a belief that Paquette will stay with the company for now.