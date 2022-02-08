“It’s cool seeing people develop right before your eyes” - Renee Paquette praises the depth of AEW’s women’s division

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) has come to the defense of the AEW women's division, stating that the latter's depth is evolving.

The AEW's women's division has always been a topic of contention for critics. While WWE has given their women's division such a spotlight that the ladies are headlining shows like Wrestlemania, All Elite's women still only have one match per show.

However, since the inclusion of stars like Ruby Soho and Mercedes Martinez, the rise of Jade Cargill, and the Britt Baker/Thunder Rosa feud, the AEW women's division has grown leaps and bounds since the company's inception in 2019.

One person who has given praise to the division's growth is Renee Paquette. The former WWE announcer appeared on Busted Open Radio to reel off a whole host of performers she has been impressed with.

“I don’t think it’s a conversation anymore about people trying to knock the women’s division in AEW, you look at the women who are on there from, obviously the Britt Baker’s to Ruby Soho to Nyla Rose. To even having somebody like Taynara, I feel like she’s gone leaps and bounds I want to see more of her in the ring. I want to see more of Anna Jay in the ring," said Paquette.

Paquette also pointed out that many of these performers are young in terms of in-ring years. With that inexperience comes a lot of pressure from appearing on live TV.

“It’s cool seeing people develop and grow right before your eyes. And it’s not easy to do, you get thrust into that, into live TV, when you’re super green. Oh my god, how did I leave Jade off that list by the way? Jade is a true specimen of a human being. But, yeah, I think that the depth continues to show for the division,” said Paquette. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Renee Paquette wants a former AEW Women's Champion to get more air time

One particular performer that Renee Paquette wants to see get more action is someone who is a former women's champion and someone who picked up a crucial victory on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Nyla Rose defeated Ruby Soho on the February 2 edition of Dynamite in a rematch from their encounter in the TBS championship tournament, where the latter came out victorious.

Rose scouted Soho's attempt at a high kick in the Dynamite match, letting her land hard on the mat. Nyla then picked up Ruby for the "beast bomb" before securing a crucial victory.

