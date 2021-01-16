Renee Paquette provides update on possibly joining AEW

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE) says she is open to working for AEW one day. However, she does not want to be pigeonholed as someone who can only work in the wrestling business.

In August 2020, Renee Paquette announced that she was leaving WWE. The Canadian broadcaster performed in various roles during her eight years in WWE, including commentator, PPV kickoff show host, and Talking Smack host. She also presented FS1 show WWE Backstage.

Speaking on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Renee Paquette did not rule out joining AEW. Her husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE), has worked for Tony Khan’s company since May 2019.

“I look at AEW and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there. I for sure would if the right thing came up but it’s not the thing that I’m chasing down. I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great, but I don’t want that to be the only thing that I do. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as just being the wrestling girl.”

Renee Paquette added that she will always be able to lean on her experience in wrestling. However, she also plans to do many other things outside of the wrestling industry.

Renee Paquette since leaving WWE

Renee Paquette left WWE after SummerSlam 2020

Renee Paquette started her own podcast, Oral Sessions, following her WWE departure. She also has a cookbook, Messy in the Kitchen, which is due to be released in June 2021.

In November 2020, Jon Moxley revealed on an episode of AEW Dynamite that Renee Paquette is pregnant with their first child.

