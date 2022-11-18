Renee Paquette reacts to 5-year anniversary of Natalya's embarrassing crotch grab incident with released WWE Superstar

Renee Paquette reacted as Natalya celebrated the five-year anniversary of the infamous crotch grab during WWE's brand war between SmackDown and RAW.

Natalya remains a legend on the WWE Women's roster, with reigns such as the Divas, SmackDown Women's and Women's Tag Team Champions, and a decade-plus of service to the company as a reliable worker.

She has also been known to adapt to the comedic side of wrestling as an entertaining character. Albeit, sometimes the comedy hasn't always been intentional, as seen during the build-up to Survivor Series in 2017.

During a confrontation between the members of the two warring rosters, the SmackDown star found herself, unfortunately, positioned next to Zack Ryder. The moment was captured on camera, including Ryder's admittedly shocked reaction.

Natalya herself shared the moment on her own Twitter page with the caption, "My most iconic moment!".

The post sparked some giggles among the fanbase, one of whom turned out to be AEW broadcaster and Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

While Paquette and Natalya have developed a friendship in WWE, both are proud Canadians and often share light-hearted interactions on social media.

Renee Paquette debuted during AEW's Canada debut following her WWE departure

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette LFG!! So so happy to be a part of this incredible team!! I love wrestling @aew instagram.com/p/CjocJCRDZoY/… LFG!! So so happy to be a part of this incredible team!! I love wrestling @aew instagram.com/p/CjocJCRDZoY/…

Wrestling fans who may not know Renee Paquette may know her through her WWE alias, Renee Young. Renee worked as an on-screen personality for the company between 2012 and 2020, whether it be as a backstage interviewer, color commentator or as a host.

She departed from the Stamford-based company in 2020, having been a commentator during RAW and hosting Backstage on FOX, best known for featuring a semi-returned CM Punk. She later launched a podcast called The Sessions, which has become popular with its wrestling guests and light-hearted interviews.

But as far as wrestling is concerned, Paquette was done with the industry until she eventually made the jump to AEW earlier this year. She made her debut during the Toronto, Canada, episode of Dynamite, popping her hometown crowd during the show's debut in the territory. Renee has slid back into her role as a backstage interviewer, putting questions to the likes of Saraya and MJF since her arrival.

