Renee Paquette reacts to Jon Moxley's brutal GCW World Championship match against Nick Gage

Renee Paquette reacted to Jon Moxley's GCW World Championship match against Nick Gage. The former WWE commentator took to Twitter to simply write, "I absolutely hate this".

In the past, Paquette has made it clear that she isn't a fan of hardcore wrestling and certainly doesn't appreciate her husband competing in brutal environments.

Taking to Twitter, Paquette wrote the following:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I absolutely hate this. I absolutely hate this.

Since leaving WWE, Moxley has been no stranger to deathmatches. In New Japan Pro Wrestling, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion competed in a Texas Deathmatch against Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

In AEW, Moxley faced Archer again in a Texas Deathmatch rematch. This time, The Death Rider dropped his IWGP US Heavyweight Title after being brutally put through a table.

Jon Moxley retained the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage in a bloody war

In the main event of GCW Fight Club, Moxley went toe-to-toe with Nick Gage. Before the even match began, Gage attacked Moxley with a lightbulb and busted him wide open.

Later, things turned out to be quite brutal, to say the least. Moxley used barbed wires and a pizza cutter, and Gage sliced the former's tongue with his trademark pizza cutter.

Eventually, Jon Moxley marked his first successful defense of the GCW World Championship by hitting the Paradigm Shift on Gage through the glass. That was enough for the former AEW World Champion to retain his GCW World Title.

Also Read

Post-match, Gage showcased his support towards the GCW audience as Jon Moxley celebrated his win. The former mentioned that he will bring the GCW World Title back home, and will keep going till his body can't anymore.

He lastly mentioned, "it's MDK, all ******* day" in signature Nick Gage fashion.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh