"I know I'm biased" - Former WWE personality reacts to Jon Moxley's scathing promo on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE announcer and presenter Renee Paquette has reacted to her husband Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite.

Moxley interrupted MJF's opening segment during Wednesday night's flagship before going on to cut an impassioned promo following the announcement of a tournament to crown a brand-new world champion.

The Purveyor of Violence spoke of the title representing passion and his love for wrestling. He also affirmed that it represented the dark side of business dying, slaying demons and all that he loves within the business.

Mox put over the fact that he had a second chance and worded himself as another shot at the game-winning goal, before closing out that he's the ace in AEW and wants the 'ball' at all times.

His wife, Renee Paquette, took to Twitter to share her own reaction to Moxley's promo. She admitted that she is biased and claimed nobody is better than Mox.

Renee and Mox met each other during their days in WWE and they have been married since 2017. Last year, they had their first child together, their daughter Nora.

