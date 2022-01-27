Renee Paquette reacts to Jon Moxley's three-month transformation pictures

Jon Moxley made his triumphant return on AEW Dynamite last week. In addition to his striking return promo, Moxley looked noticeably healthier. One fan in particular made a Twitter post to point out the 36-year-old star's transformation.

Moxley took a few months away from AEW when he entered an alcohol treatment program in November. He wasn't on TV for the duration of his hiatus, so when he came back, the difference in his appearance stunned many fans.

Renee Paquette, Moxley's wife, recently reacted to his new look during an episode of her podcast. Paquette noted how Jon giving up alcohol is the cause for his healthier body.

"Doesn’t he look good? I know…," said Paquette. "Somebody had posted a picture of him like right before he went off TV to when he came back. And wow! What a difference! It’s crazy… It’s crazy. Just a friendly reminder of what alcohol will do to the body. He looks so good, I know. It’s so cool to see."

It's undeniable how much the former AEW Champion has transformed in just three months. Moxley hasn't commented on whether he's changed his diet or exercised more, but the change in his appearance is undeniable.

Considering his transformation, Jon Moxley is looking to be in world champion shape. Could another title run be on the horizon? Time will tell.

Jon Moxley has never defeated "Hangman" Adam Page

On the October 19th 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley teamed up with PAC to face Page and Kenny Omega. Page and Omega picked up the win, although the Cowboy took a heavy beating from Mox.

The fact that Moxley has never defeated the current champion could potentially set up a clash between the two stars. Because his championship run came during the height of the pandemic, some fans have been clamoring for Moxley to win the title now so he can celebrate in front of a live crowd.

While many other contenders stand in Moxley's way, AEW has proven to prefer long-term booking for their main storylines. On paper, seeing the man who overcame addiction continue his success by becoming the first two-time AEW World Champion seems like a story that writes itself.

What do you think about Jon Moxley's return? Sound off below.

