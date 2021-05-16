Renee Paquette reacts to Jon Moxley's violent confrontation at GCW: Draft Day  

Renee Young has reacted to her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley's violent confrontation with Nick Gage at the Game Changer Wrestling's event, Draft Day.

Moxley, who's currently embroiled in a burgeoning feud with Gage, appeared at GCW: Draft Day, where the two engaged in a memorable brawl across the building where the show was held in Las Vegas.

Responding to comedian Ron Funches's tweet, who served as a commentator during the show, Paquette wrote that she wants someone to get her man back home.

"Somebody get my man!" tweeted Paquette

Somebody get my man! https://t.co/KmNVp9BHhR — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 16, 2021

In the main event of the show, Nick Gage defended his GCW World Championship against AJ Gray. Soon after Gage won the grueling encounter, Jon Moxley made his way into the arena through the crowd's rapturous response.

The former AEW Champion had also confronted Nick Gage during GCW's Spring Break event over the WrestleMania weekend. Since then, fans have clamored to see the two violent performers collide, who shared quite a history on the indie circuit right before Jon Moxley joined WWE.

After his latest invasion of the GCW event, a match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage seems increasingly likely sometime in the coming months.

Jon Moxley will also be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and his tag team partner Eddie Kingston will be in action on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite, where they'll square off against The Acclaimed.

The undefeated duo of Moxley and Kingston will look to get the better of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster and ensure their path towards AEW: Double or Nothing 2021 is clear.

Wednesday on #AEWDynamite a place in the tag team rankings is at stake when the unbeaten pair @JonMoxley & #EddieKingston take on #AEW’s #3 ranked team, #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax Caster & @Bowens_Official! What will Caster say in his entrance rap, & how will Mox & Eddie respond? pic.twitter.com/nKwVeZgtVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are the favorites to challenge the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 30.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley and Nick Gage battle it out in a Hardcore Deathmatch? Do you want Moxley and Eddie Kingston to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double to Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.