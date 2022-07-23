AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's wife reacts to Vince McMahon's WWE retirement

Following the shocking announcement that Vince McMahon is retiring, Renee Paquette offered her first thoughts in the form of a question.

Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that he would be retiring, at the age of 77, from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE. It has since been reported that he will also depart as the creative head of the promotion and that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon will fill his shoes as co-CEOs.

Among those to react on social media was former WWE on-screen personality and wife to Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette. Posting to Twitter, the former commentator pondered whether McMahon would come onto her podcast.

"Think he'll do my podcast?" - Renee Paquette via Twitter

Better known as Renee Young during her tenure, Paquette spent time with WWE between 2012 to 2020 as a backstage interviewer, presenter and eventually color commentator on the RAW brand. During which time she met real-life husband and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley, known at the time as Dean Ambrose.

Since leaving in August 2020 she has become a mother and aunched her podcast, Oral Sessions. Only time will tell whether or not Vince McMahon will play some part in her podcast, however unlikely it may seem.

