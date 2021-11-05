Renee Paquette reacts to WWE releasing 18 superstars

WWE recently released 18 Superstars from their rosters. Several notable names, including Renee Paquette, took to Twitter to respond to the shocking list of stars.

Following the WWE releases, Paquette wrote that the latest releases comprise a list full of stars, adding they will be fine wherever they land.

Check out the tweet from Renee Paquette below as she reacted to the releases:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️ Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️

Paquette herself is a former WWE employee. In 2020, she left the company after working for them since 2012. Paquette's husband, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose in WWE), was also let go by the company and is now thriving in AEW.

Which superstars were released from WWE?

The company's latest lay-off included Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Franky Monet, all regarded as top stars.

In addition, WWE let go of Mia Yim, Gran Metalik, Oney Lorcan, Lince Dorado, and Harry Smith, among others.

In 2021, WWE had already released a bunch of superstars. Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott), and Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) were the most prominent names who were let go in 2021.

Here's a list of names of the Superstars who WWE has released:

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo LIST: 2020 + 2021 WWE Releases.



Again sorry in advance if I forgot anyone. LIST: 2020 + 2021 WWE Releases. Again sorry in advance if I forgot anyone. https://t.co/pwaROuhKkj

What's next in store for the latest release of Superstars remains to be seen, especially for top stars like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, and co.

