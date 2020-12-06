Renee Paquette reveals the gender of her baby

A short while ago, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley revealed on AEW Dynamite that Renee Paquette was pregnant. Now, Paquette has shared a post on her Instagram handle, revealing the gender of her baby.

Renee Paquette posted a picture of a cake and stated in the caption that "it's pink!", hinting that it's a girl. Check out Paquette's post below:

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been together for seven years now

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley worked for WWE at around the same time, and the duo began dating in 2013. Paquette was a backstage interviewer at the time, while Moxley was doing incredibly well for himself as a part of The Shield on the WWE roster.

Renee Paquette and Moxley got married in April 2017. While Moxley left WWE last year soon after WrestleMania 35, Renee Paquette stayed with the promotion and went on to host WWE Backstage on FS1. She parted ways with WWE a short while ago, at SummerSlam 2020. Moxley went on to become one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling, and there's no news yet as to where's Renee Paquette headed in the near future.

