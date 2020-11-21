Renee Paquette reveals her reaction to Jon Moxley announcing her pregnancy on AEW Dynamite 

Renee Paquette recently spoke with People Magazine and opened up on her husband Jon Moxley revealing her pregnancy on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Paquette revealed that she had no clue that Moxley was going to announce the same on AEW TV.

Renee Paquette added that she was thinking about ways to break the news to the world, and Moxley's announcement came out of the blue. She added that she didn't have a problem with that.

We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest. I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However, I definitely couldn't have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite.

I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite! But we're a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly.

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been married for three years

Renee Paquette and Moxley met while working for WWE. The duo began dating in 2013 and hit it off. Paquette and Moxley got hitched in April 2017. The couple was featured on WWE TV on various occasions, and their relationship was acknowledged a bunch of times as well.

Renee Paquette left WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and there isn't a word as to where she's going to land in the near future. Moxley is doing well for himself in AEW and is currently the promotion's World Champion.