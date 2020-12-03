Renee Paquette's live reaction to Jon Moxley losing AEW World title [Watch]

On tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special episode, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took on Kenny Omega with the title on the line. It took a lot out of Omega to do it, but he finally managed to hit a One Winged Angel on Moxley to score a pinfall and become the new AEW World Champion. Renee Paquette was watching the match live on her Twitch, and fans got to watch her reaction to the outcome of the contest.

You can watch Renee Paquette's full reaction to the final moments of the match on the Twitch link HERE, starting at the 1:50:00 mark. Jon Moxley's matches are always brutal affairs, with a lot of hard-hitting moves that's enough to keep fans glued to their TV screens, and tonight was no exception.

Renee Paquette couldn't believe her eyes when the match ended

In the Twitch video, Renee Paquette can be seen watching in disbelief, as Omega pinned Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. Moxley had won the belt back in February when he defeated Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution.

Moxley had a strong reign as AEW World Champion, but his days on the top are finally over. Renee Paquette usually tweets her reactions to Moxley's matches, but she decided to watch the show along with her fans, and air it on Twitch this time around.

Moxley will certainly try to get back the title somewhere down the line. It remains to be seen whether he'll succeed in putting Omega down to win back the belt. Tonight, it all came full circle for the duo, as Moxley had brutally attacked Omega upon making his thunderous debut on AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing 2019.