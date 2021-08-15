"It can be tough watching anyone you love hurt their bodies" - Renee Young comments on Jon Moxley competing in hardcore matches

Renee Paquette recently spoke to Wrestling INC. During the interview, the former WWE personality discussed what it was like watching her husband Jon Moxley hardcore hardcore matches.

Speaking about when she and Jon Moxley first started dating during their time in WWE, Paquette said that she quickly caught up with Moxley's hardcore wrestling past before he signed with WWE:

"When Jon and I started dating, yes we were in WWE, but I got caught up very, very quickly on who Jon Moxley was before ‘Dean Ambrose’ became a thing," said Paquette.

Moxley has competed in a number of hardcore matches since signing with AEW and Paquette discussed what it was like watching the former AEW Champion do what he did. She said that while it was tough to see him put his body through hell, this was what Moxley loved doing and what he is great at:

"Now watching Jon Moxley re-submerge into the world. I know how difficult it can be to be like, ‘Wait! I saw you wrestle this other way, and now you’re getting involved in this other chaos! What is happening? It can be tough watching anyone you love hurt their bodies and put their bodies through the things that he does. At the same time, those are the things he wants to be doing. That’s the art he has chosen to create, and he’s exceptional at it, so you kind of take the good with the bad," Paquette added.

Jon Moxley was in action at NJPW Resurgence

Jon Moxley was in action at NJPW Resurgence in a tag team match against the IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Moxley had a surprise tag team partner for the match and it turned out to be his former rival, New Japan legend Yuji Nagata. Despite a valiant effort from Moxley and Nagata, they were not able to leave with the win. The Good Brothers ended up picking up the win after hitting Nagata with the Magic Killer.

