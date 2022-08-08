Renowned wrestling journalist claims Tony Khan's AEW is far away from dethroning WWE

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer feels that Tony Khan and AEW are struggling to compete against rival promotion WWE.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has emerged as one of the top wrestling companies around the globe. With their purchase of Ring of Honor earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling is seemingly growing at a rapid pace.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer opined that being the number two promotion is an unfavorable spot.

“In a historical wrestling war, being number two is tough. What Tony [Khan] had – number one was Tony was the growing company since he started, with momentum, a very hot fanbase, better television – at least Wednesday was better television – and it was growing and the other guys were falling.”

He also highlighted that Triple H's new backstage role in WWE is apparently proving to be harmful to the Jacksonville-based company.

“The gap was getting closer and as long as the gap stayed the same or got closer he’s doing really, really well. Well now – it’s too early – but Paul [Levesque]’s getting kinda like the beginner’s luck and new enthusiasm but Tony’s struggling. I mean, he’s first on Wednesday but he’s further away from WWE than he was months ago and a year ago.” (H/T - ITR)

Dave Meltzer feels AEW President Tony Khan has lost momentum in the race against WWE

AEW has done a fantastic job in three years of being labeled as a competitor to the Stamford-based promotion. Several former WWE stars are now part of All Elite Wrestling and are contributing to its growth.

Speaking on the same episode, Meltzer highlighted that Khan's recent attempts at being number one are going in vain.

“It’s a different business now and there’s so many differences to it and Tony’s ability as far as the money that he has and the money this thing generates, it’s not the same but he’s not closing in on number one which he had been doing almost from day one.” (H/T - ITR)

With Triple H now in charge of talent relations in WWE, there have been rumors of many superstars jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans will have to wait and see if any of All Elite Wrestling's top stars return to their former promotion.

