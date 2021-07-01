Report: AEW star Rebel injured on this week's Dynamite

AEW star Rebel suffered a dislocated kneecap injury during her tag team match on this week's broadcast of Dynamite, according to a report by Fightful Select. She teamed up with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker to square off against Nyla Rose and the legendary Vickie Guerrero.

Though Baker and Rebel came up on top, it wasn't a smooth ride as the latter picked up a legitimate injury mid-way through the match while saving Britt Baker from getting pinned by Rose.

Soon after, Nyla Rose assisted Rebel to reach the ropes as the latter looked visibly in pain. As a result, the AEW star didn't feature in the match's end, where Baker locked in her finisher, Lockjaw, on Vickie Guerrero for the win.

Prayers for Rebel...that looks bad. pic.twitter.com/eY7BnQESgs — Justin Hollis (@thejbird904) July 1, 2021

Rebel struggled to put weight on her leg after the match ended and doctors helped her reach backstage. The crowd, too, chanted to encourage her though she's a heel.

No further details regarding the injury or recovery time are available. However, the report suggested that Rebel was recovering quickly backstage and hopes to be back in action soon.

Rebel may not be at ringside for AEW Women's Championship defense

Since the recovery period for a kneecap injury is around two months, Rebel may miss out on AEW Fyter Fest 2021, where Britt Baker will put her Women's Championship on the line against Nyla Rose.

Rebel has been on Baker's side ever since the latter rose through the ranks in the women's division. However, Fyter Fest presents Baker with the perfect opportunity to prove that she's a worthy champion who can win without any outside assistance.

Do you think Britt Baker is in danger of losing her AEW Women's Championship to Nyla Rose? Sound off in the comments section below.

