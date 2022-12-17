"Respect the opportunity" – Former WWE Superstar advises AEW stars to adhere to backstage protocols following CM Punk incident [Exclusive]

CM Punk's future in the world of professional wrestling remains a mystery. While he is still under suspension, The Elite recently made fun of the Straight Edge Savior on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar EC3 gave the faction some advice following their actions.

The two-time AEW World Champion went on a rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. He took shots at Hangman Adam Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana. This did not sit well with the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion. They went to CM Punk's locker room to confront him. This resulted in a brawl and all the parties involved were suspended.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their return to the promotion at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The following week on Dynamite during their match against the Death Triangle, the trio made fun of CM Punk and the 'brawl out' incident.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about The Elite and their behavior. He believes that the faction is not serious about the sport of professional wrestling and they are not grateful for being able to do what they love the most for a living.

“If we take this seriously and understand every opportunity, we have to reach people... Portray a real-life superhero, supervillain stuff, like that’s the greatest out there. And we can have our fun and we can have our inside jokes and we can have our digs... but at the same time, respect the opportunity we have to make a living doing this because we might not have it,” EC3 said. [01:50 - 02:24]

EC3 feels similar behaviors such as The Elite mocking CM Punk could be the downfall of AEW

While speaking on the same episode, EC3 looked back upon several promotions that ran out of business. He believes that if wrestlers are not serious about the profession then one day everyone will be sad as it could be the end of professional wrestling.

“There will be a time, unfortunately, it’s gonna hurt a lot of people in this industry but, the gravy train is going to end... it’s not delivering in a business sense. That’s what happened in every single promotion funded by high-levels, endless amounts of money... It’s gonna suck because a lot of people are going to lose a lot of work and our industry is going to take a gigantic hit.” [01:16 - 01:48]

The former WWE Superstar also was unhappy with the fact that despite Kenny Omega hitting CM Punk's signature move, Pac was able to kick out at two, with Death Triangle eventually picking up the win.

