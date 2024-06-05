Retired AEW star hopeful of coming back from a career-ending injury

A retired AEW star hopes to make his in-ring return after being sidelined due to an injury. The name being discussed is Chuck Taylor.

The 38-year-old, one of the three members of Best Friends, has been with AEW since 2019. He, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta have been one of the top factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While the Freshly Squeezed was squaring off with main event stars, Chuck has been sitting on the shelf since October 2023. He injured his ankle during a tag team action on Rampage.

In April, Trent Beretta shockingly attacked Orange Cassidy and disbanded the stable. He wrestled his last match against the former in a Parking Lot Brawl, where Chuck lost. Next week, Cassidy announced that Chuck Taylor would no longer wrestle.

Speaking on a recent edition of Close Up with Renee Paquette, Chuck admitted that he is still optimistic about returning to the squared circle.

“I can get surgery, and once I heal from that, I can hopefully reassess… Maybe it is me hoping. We’ve seen a lot of guys and gals come back from a career-ending injury.” Taylor said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

AEW star Chuck Taylor opens up about how his perspective about wrestling has changed

While speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Chuck Taylor said he doesn't love wrestling as much as he did before after hanging up his boots.

“Wrestling, as a verb, I didn’t love it as much as I used to.. Just getting old and beat up. It just hurts. Knowing you’re reaching the end of your career kind of puts things into perspective. I don’t want to be a broken down guy just because I wanted another couple of years,” he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

It remains to be seen if the 38-year-old star will ever wrestle in AEW again.

