Retired star explains why things in AEW did not work out: "I made some decisions that didn't go over too well a couple times"

A retired wrestler explained why things didn't work out for him in AEW. He was once a regular feature on TV.Marko Stunt wrestled for AEW during the company's initial years. He even formed a faction with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus called the Jurassic Express. Marko Stunt captured everyone's attention due to his resilience in the ring despite his small size. Stunt stood at 5 feet 2 inches, which made him shorter than some of the women on the roster. However, this didn't deter him from following his dream. Stunt's run in AEW came to an end in 2022 when he was released from the company. He returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion for one match in 2024 when he challenged Jack Perry for the TNT Title. This was also his final wrestling match as he announced his retirement following this.During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Marko Stunt recalled his time in Tony Khan's promotion. He revealed that he made some decisions that didn't go over too well because he was immature. He also noted that he just felt good to be a part of the company.“I think there's a few things that went into it. l've grown up a lot since then. I’m almost 30 now. I was in my early twenties when all that first started. I was young, dumb, and excited to be living my dream. I made some decisions that didn't go over too well a couple times. I kind of treated it like, ‘Okay, I'm here. I'm good.’ And that was a terrible mindset to have.&quot;Marko Stunt further stated that he loved being in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he made some friends for life. He also noted that plans started to change once new wrestlers joined the company.&quot;I absolutely loved being there. I've got friends for life from there now, obviously with Jack (Perry) and Luchasaurus, and Sammy Guevara, and all the vlog crew that we were a part of and everything. But I was… I think plans just started to change. More people started to come in and new toys are more fun than the toys that you got a few years ago in, in my opinion. And there's nothing wrong with that. That's how things go,&quot; said the former AEW star. [H/T WrestlePurists on X]Marko Stunt feels he should've done more to preserve his spot in AEWDespite his small size, Marko Stunt was one of the most beloved wrestlers on the roster since fans love a great underdog story. However, this also meant that there was a glass ceiling to what he could do in the ring, and this limitation could've ultimately led to his exit from the company.During the same podcast episode, the former Jurassic Express member stated that he could've done things differently to preserve his spot better.&quot;I do think there were some things I could have done differently to maybe preserve my spot a little better… I don't think I handled it as maturely as I should have. I feel like I have to blame it on myself. I want to say I got too comfortable, to be real honest with you. I got too comfortable and, I didn't feel untouchable or anything. It wasn't anything like that. That was never in my head space. But I did get very, very comfortable there,” said the former AEW star. [H/T WrestlePurists on X]It will be interesting to see if Marko Stunt will ever return to the ring again.