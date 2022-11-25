Retired WWE legend says he'd come out of retirement to face AEW star Jon Moxley

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has opened up about his desire to face former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley if the chance ever presents itself.

Foley retired in 2012, having suffered a horrendous amount of punishment during his career. Despite returning for sporadic appearances in the WWE and on the independent scene, the Hardcore Legend hasn't had a competitive match since the 2012 Royal Rumble.

Mick's legacy is ever present in the wrestling business, particularly in the realm of hardcore and death-match wrestling. This style of wrestling's biggest star at the time of writing is AEW's Jon Moxley, who isn't afraid to bring out barbed wires, thumbtacks, and wooden skewers whenever he gets the chance.

With this in mind, Mick Foley stated on a recent edition of his "Foley is Pod" podcast that he would love to work with the former AEW World Champion despite not wrestling for over a decade.

"I would love to work with (Jon) Moxley." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Foley also discussed the potential of working with WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt as he thinks the promos the two men would have would be fantastic.

Jon Moxley and Mick Foley nearly feuded before the AEW star debuted for WWE

Had it not been for the WWE doctors not clearing Mick Foley to compete, this desired dream match could have actually happened in 2012 as the wheels were set in motion for Foley and Jon Moxley to interact on TV.

Moxley, then going by Dean Ambrose, famously confronted Mick during a meet-and-greet session over WrestleMania weekend in 2012, where the AEW star stated that Foley needed to be held accountable for his reckless in-ring style that had ruined a generation of young talent.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful That time Dean Ambrose confronted Mick Foley in 2012 during WrestleMania weekend. That time Dean Ambrose confronted Mick Foley in 2012 during WrestleMania weekend. https://t.co/tUdBj1Cu10

The feud moved on to social media to try and add some reality to it, with a proposed hardcore match at that year's Summerslam being the end goal. However, it was not to be, as Foley was forced to retire after not being medically cleared, leaving Foley vs. Moxley in the category of "dream matches fans will never get to see."

Would you like to see Mick Foley vs Jon Moxley in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

