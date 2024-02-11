Returning AEW star gets busted open

A returning AEW star was brutally attacked on the latest episode of Collision and, in the process, was busted open. The star in question is none other than Mark Briscoe.

House of Black member Julia Hart attacked Mark Briscoe with a metal spike that led him to bleed profusely as the referees attended to him immediately. The former ROH World Tag Team Champion was assaulted after Brody King beat him in a tense one-on-one bout on AEW Collision. It was Briscoe's first match on the Saturday night program since November 2023.

Before the match started, many expected Brody King to make light work of Mark Briscoe since the latter is relatively new to singles competition. However, that was far from the case, as Briscoe took the fight to the powerhouse.

The two men had a back-and-forth contest featuring several hard-hitting spots. Briscoe even took out King with a moonsault, which led to the fans applauding in unison.

Despite the brave showing, Mark Briscoe could not reign supreme as the House of Black member hit him with his finisher to secure the win. Julia Hart made matters worse for the tag team legend by assaulting him following his loss.

