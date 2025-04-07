Returning AEW star reacts after destroying former real-life friend

A former AEW champion broke his silence on social media after decimating his former teammate. The Dynasty pay-per-view's zero hour was a fun ride for the audience. The event ended with a huge return. Anthony Bowens, who was one-third of The Acclaimed, had not been seen in the company for over two months.
Max Caster wasn't a huge help to Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens. Instead, he had become deadweight for them, and in January, the team separated. The Best Wrestler Alive then began a series of open challenges. Ahead of Dynasty, he was squashed in six matches. Rush, Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Hook defeated him in under two minutes.
Despite being on a losing streak, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion announced another open challenge during the zero hour of Dynasty. Surprisingly, Anthony answered the challenge, receiving a huge pop as he made his way to the ring with Billy Gunn.
After exchanging words, Bowens ambushed him and then pinned him. Following the blockbuster return, the 34-year-old took to X/Twitter and said that he was back.
Check out the post below:
"THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING, THE 5-TOOL PLAYER, IM BACK!!!! #AEWDynasty," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see how long Max and Anthony will go after each other.