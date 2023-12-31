Returning ex-WWE star shockingly reveals himself as The Devil to close out AEW Worlds End

A former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW return after a month during the main event of Worlds End and shocked fans by revealing himself as The Devil.

The Devil storyline has been one of the most intriguing programs on AEW TV in 2023. Ever since a bunch of masked thugs and a man in The Devil's disguise assaulted Jay White backstage, fans have been speculating about their identities. At Worlds End, Adam Cole finally revealed himself as the mysterious group's leader.

During the main event of Worlds End, Cole made his return after over a month. While on crutches, The Panama City Playboy stood in his best friend, MJF's corner throughout his AEW World Title defense against Samoa Joe. In a shocking turn of events, Joe captured the gold from Friedman via submission.

Following the bout's conclusion, the masked assailants assaulted The Salt of the Earth. The lights went off for a moment, and when they got back, Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil. He eventually took out his long-time ally with the help of his henchmen.

The assailants were revealed to be The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. It remains to be seen how the compelling story progresses in the coming weeks.