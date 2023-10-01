Returning former WWE star's match announced for AEW WrestleDream

As announced earlier today, former WWE Superstar Athena (fka Ember Moon) will be appearing in a mixed-tag team match that has just been added to AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour, the one-hour pre-show for the event.

This will be the AEW live show return of the ROH Women's World Champion in around two and a half months. She was last seen during the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, as she was eliminated by Willow Nightingale.

Before tonight's main event of Collision, a rundown on the series of matches for the pre-show and the main show for the Seattle pay-per-view was done. One of the new matches announced was a mixed 4-on-4 tag team match.

Following the challenge dropped by Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty, it seemed as if both sides had gotten help to settle this in the ring. Shane Taylor has enlisted heels Mercedes Martinez and Diamante for his corner.

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee, on the other hand, will have NJPW star Satoshi Kojima, a man who was last seen on Forbidden Door earlier this year, Athena, and another ROH star, Billie Starkz.

The former WWE Superstar will be in action tomorrow as she continues to prove just why she's the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion, as she shares the ring with the woman she dethroned.

