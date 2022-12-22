Returning personality stuns fans with an F-bomb during AEW Dynamite segment with Keith Lee

As Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland looked to air their grievances with one another during AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, special guest Rick Ross stunned fans with an F-bomb.

The Hip-Hop artist previously appeared on a backstage segment with The Swerve in Our Glory members on the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week, Keith Lee stood in the ring with Ross as they awaited Swerve's entrance. Prior to the arrival, the artist turned to Lee and called him a "big motherf*cker."

The off-the-cuff expletive generated a reaction from the crowd and Lee, who turned away from Ross with an awkward smile.

Strickland emerged with a steel chair in hand, taking his time to make his way to the ring. He criticized Lee for arranging the segment and imploring his former partner to have his eye on the ball and eyes on the back of his head.

That's when Parker Boudreaux attacked The Limitless One from behind, making his AEW Dynamite debut. Swerve and another unidentified man joined him. All three were wearing 'Mogul Affiliate' merch and seemed to assemble what appears to be a new stable for the former Hit Row leader.

Lee took a resounding amount of offense before eventually going down, including chair strikes and a two-on-one onslaught. However, he left the segment well and truly down as Swerve delivered a Stomp to his chest with a cinderblock.

