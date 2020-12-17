Tonight in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated Joey Janela to retain the AEW World Championship. He has been ever-present for both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in recent weeks, and it was no different tonight.

Fans were expecting an appearance from Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, but it was not to be. Instead, Death Triangle made their presence felt to end the show, as PAC delivered a message to Omega that he was none too happy about.

Due to Rey Fenix never losing in October's tournament, he will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on Night One of the Dynamite special "New Year's Bash" on December 30.

Both Omega and Don Callis were insistent that PAC couldn't make matches. However, they were then informed that AEW owner Tony Khan had already made the match official and it was happening whether they liked it or not.

Fans have been waiting for Rey Fenix face Kenny Omega in AEW

This is a match that wrestling fans everywhere were looking forward to months ago. Now, they will get to close out 2020 by viewing what certainly promises to be a brilliant title match in All Elite Wrestling.

As of this writing, no other matches are currently announced for New Year's Bash. However, we do know that "Le Champion" Chris Jericho is scheduled to be on commentary that night. It should add an entertaining element to the show like Jericho is always known to do.

What do you think of Omega's next challenger for the AEW World Championship? Are you upset that the Good Brothers didn't show up on Dynamite tonight? Let us know by sounding off your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Also, don't forget that next week's edition of AEW Dynamite will air at 10 PM EST on TNT after NBA basketball. Be sure to tune in to see Omega's reign continue.