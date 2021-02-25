Rey Fenix on who he would like to face from NJPW

Rey Fenix has been amazing for AEW in 2021 thus far. However, the talk of the wrestling world has been more focused on the fledging partnerships with other promotions that AEW has cultivated. Stars from NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling have appeared on Dynamite and stars from AEW have appeared on the other two company's programming.

With fans fantasy booking their favorite dream matches between the companies, it leads to wonder who the stars themselves want to face from these other promotions. In a recent interview for Lucha Libre Online with Michael Morales Torres, Rey Fenix was asked who he would like to face from NJPW, which he answered:

“From NJPW I would like to face them all. Naito... I'm very bad with names. Ospreay... I need to face Ospreay one more time. Okada... KENTA! Now that I saw him again... I remember one of the visits I made to Japan. I was able to face KENTA. I was very young. Now I would love to make it, but this time representing AEW and wrestling in NJPW. There are a thousand opportunities that can be presented in the future”.

Those particular encounters would be staggering to watch and a sight to behold. Fenix and Ospreay would be a high-risk spectacle, while a match with Okada would lead to an epic final stretch. KENTA would be a nice mesh of styles against Rey Fenix, but Tetsuya Naito might be the most compelling of those dream matches.

With the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's experience in Lucha Libre, Naito may bring the perfect versatility to match Rey Fenix and put on a truly masterful performance in the ring. The incredible wrestlers in NJPW bring so many possibilities against the best high flyer in AEW.

Rey Fenix on a match against Kenny Omega

Rey Fenix has some experience against former top stars of NJPW in All Elite Wrestling. His fantastic performance against current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was one of the best matches in Dynamite history. He has faced Omega before AEW as well with "The Cleaner" defeating one half of the Lucha Brothers to win the AAA Mega Championship.

In his interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rey Fenix discussed a future rematch against Omega:

“I would ask him for the opportunity once again for the (AEW World) Championship. And if not for that, for the Mega Championship”. "I really think that for the love of art, I would like to face Kenny Omega at least one more time."

Another Fenix vs. Omega match is something that every fan would love to see after their last classic. If recent history is any indication, Rey Fenix against any star of AEW, NJPW or IMPACT Wrestling will amaze. He has really etched his mark as one of the most remarkable performers in the business right now.