Rey Fenix returns on this week's AEW Dynamite, blindsides former WWE Superstars in a sneak attack

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Rey Fenix made his return to AEW. The former AEW Tag Team Champion blindsided the House of Black upon his return as he reunited with the rest of the Death Triangle.

Fenix has been out of action since January 2022. His left elbow was dislocated on an episode of Dynamite. His tag team partner, Penta El Zero Miedo, aka Penta Oscuro, had singles matches and occasionally teamed up with fellow Death Triangle member PAC.

On this week's Dynamite, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews attempted to unmask Fuego Del Sol. The three men were distracted by a hooded figure in the ring, who initially seemed like Alex Abrahantes.

Instead, Fenix revealed himself under the hood as both PAC, and Penta Oscuro joined their third stablemate for a wild brawl against the House of Black. The returning star took the fight to Matthews inside the ring.

Judging by the segment between The Death Triangle and the House of Black on this week's Dynamite, a six-man tag team match could be in the books between these two incredible teams again.

Rey Fenix lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships the same day he was injured

Earlier this year, on the January 5th, 2022, episode of Dynamite, Rey Fenix was chokeslammed off the ring apron through a table. Fenix was then put through a table by current tag team champion Luchasaurus.

The spot dislocated Fenix's left elbow as the landing turned out to be quite nasty than many had anticipated. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus went on to win the match and crown themselves the new AEW World Tag team Champions.

The duo of Fenix and Penta Oscuro won the championships at All Out 2021 when they defeated The Young Bucks in a steel cage match.

After winning the belts, Fenix and Penta defended their titles against a handful of tag teams. The duo successfully defeated The Butcher & The Blade, The Acclaimed, and FTR.

While holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Fenix and Penta also possessed the AAA World Tag Team Titles. However, FTR defeated them for the latter titles.

It would be interesting to see what's next in store for Fenix. He and Penta go after the current AEW tag team champions or AAA champs FTR. The Death Triangle could also exact revenge from the House of Black in the upcoming weeks.

