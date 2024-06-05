Rhea Ripley backstage in AEW amid WWE hiatus - Reports

Rhea Ripley is currently on hiatus from the WWE due to an injury. However, she was recently spotted backstage at an AEW event.

Rhea Ripley has grown into one of the most towering figures in professional wrestling ever since she joined The Judgment Day. After winning the gold at WrestleMania 39, Ripley proved to be a dominant champion who had the entire women's division on lockdown. However, fate had other plans for the former Women's World Champion.

After returning from injury, Liv Morgan went on a "revenge tour" with the aim of taking everything away from The Nightmare. After she failed to face Ripley at WrestleMania 40, Morgan attacked her backstage. This resulted in a severe injury for Ripley, who had to relinquish her title. She hasn't been seen on WWE television since. However, it seems like The Judgment Day member is still making her presence known at other shows.

Trending

AEW recently held the PPV Double or Nothing PPV, and it looks like one WWE Superstar was spotted backstage. Fightful Select is now reporting that Rhea Ripley was present backstage at AEW Double or Nothing. As of writing this article, there is no confirmation regarding what she was doing backstage, but it could've been to show support for her friend, Toni Storm, who defended her AEW Women's World Championship. Her fiance, Buddy Matthews, also works for All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when The Eradicator will be cleared to compete and make her return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback