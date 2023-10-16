Rhea Ripley calls AEW "other federation" while dropping a hint at future feud

The Women's world champion, Rhea Ripley, is excited to step into the ring with a recent WWE signing, and revealed she had been watching her work during her AEW run.

Rhea Ripley has been dominating the entire WWE women's division since the start of this year. She is currently the Women's World Champion and has overcome all challenges in her way since winning the title at WrestleMania 39. Ripley is also ready for another challenge coming her way.

Recently, WWE welcomed the former AEW TBS champion, Jade Cargill. She has made a few TV appearances until now and has been presented as a star. Meanwhile, The Eradicator can't wait to wrestle Cargill, as she said the following when asked if she is excited while talking to Allan and Carly:

"I'm pretty pumped, I like some new competition and I kept my eye on her while she was at the other federation [AEW]. So, I'm excited to see what she can bring to WWE and what she brings in the ring. I think I stepped in that ring with pretty much everyone on the main roster already. I don't think there's anyone that I haven't fought before. So I love new challenges and she's [Jade Cargill] very physically amazing. [...] So I am looking forward to the day that I get to step in the ring with Jade." [4:34 - 5:22]

Rhea Ripley says she loves to wrestle physical specimens like Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley seems impressed with the physical look of Jade Cargill, as she explains how she loves to square off against bigger women. Here is what she said:

"I love when two big girls go at it, it's my favorite thing, it's why I love stepping in the ring with Raquel Rodriguez as well as stepping in the ring with Shayna Bazsler, even Nia Jax. I love that hard-hitting competition." [5:05 - 5:18]

Meanwhile, The Eradicator is involved in a feud with Nia Jax and is still a dominant champion. Henceforth, only time will tell when fans will get to see a battle between Ripley and Jade Cargill.