Rhea Ripley chants break out during major AEW star's match at Full Gear 2023

The current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, has been referenced at Full Gear pay-per-view as fans chant her name during an AEW star's match.

The AEW star in question is Buddy Matthews. During the Full Gear PPV's Zero Hour pre-show, Matthews collided with Claudio Castagnoli. The match was made official on the most recent episode of Collision, where Claudio saved his Blackpool Combat Club partner, Wheeler Yuta, from Buddy.

The bout was fast-paced, as expected, and the two gave it all in the limited time they had. However, something else caught fans' attention during the match. The crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was electric and was enjoying themselves with some funny chants. They began chanting "We want Mami" during the bout.

For those unaware, 'Mami' is the nickname of Rhea Ripley. Buddy Matthews and Ripley have been dating each other for years and are currently engaged to be married. The couple is often a topic of discussion among the wrestling community.

Rhea Ripley's reference during an AEW PPV is definitely something fans would talk about. As for the result of the match, Castagnoli managed to defeat Buddy Matthews. It remains to be seen what's next for The House of Black member.

