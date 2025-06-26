Rhea Ripley confesses that current AEW star is her favorite wrestler

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley admitted that her favorite wrestler is a current AEW name. She also offered huge praise for the star's amazing abilities in the ring.

Current AEW star Buddy Matthews is Rhea Ripley's favorite wrestler. Buddy and Ripley have been married for quite some time now, and the two always complement each other. Although both of them are signed to different promotions right now, the couple never shies away from expressing their love and appreciation for each other.

During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ripley was informed by Chris that Buddy Matthews called Rhea his favorite wrestler. The Eradicator also confessed that her favorite wrestler is Buddy, too, before highly praising her husband's incredible in-ring capabilities.

“It’s safe to say he’s mine too. He really is. He moves so incredibly well for the size that he is. He’s so smooth with everything, and he’s so crisp. And just everything that he does is perfect. I don’t think I’ve seen this man have a bad match. And I’ve watched him since Australia. I used to go to Riot City, he used to be in the ring, wrestling, doing his thing. I don’t think I’ve seen him have a bad match." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Ex-WWE star believes Rhea Ripley should not be in the same company as an AEW star

The former WWE star EC3 recently opened up on why Rhea Ripley should not be in the same promotion as her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews. While the couple has been in a relationship for a long time, they are currently signed to separate companies.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that Ripley and Buddy might get bored while being in the same promotion.

"I think case-by-case basis, more often than not, though, I would believe you're correct solely for the fact that when you have time together, it's about you guys as opposed to- I can only imagine, and some people could pull it off, I don't think I could, or you'd get bored," EC3 said.

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews together onscreen.

