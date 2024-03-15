Rhea Ripley may get massive heat in WWE over breaking character ahead of WrestleMania XL, according to WCW veteran

One WCW Veteran is unhappy with Rhea Ripley for mixing personal and professional life on social media. Disco Inferno recently aired his frustrations with the Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day member is slated to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship. The star has been engaged to AEW's Buddy Matthews since August 2023. The duo occasionally post pictures with each other on social media. Meanwhile, on-screen, The Nightmare is close to Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno criticized Rhea for blurring the lines on social media by posting pictures with Buddy Matthews. He also believed that Mami could get heat backstage for this.

"They showed her with Buddy [Matthews], you know, like she's with Buddy Murphy. They are together stuff and all that. If your social media is gonna be promoting your character on the show, I would not do this. Get two accounts, and get one with your real name and [post] stuff you want. But if you are Dominik Mysterio, I would like you are dating Rhea Ripley on the show. And Dominik Mysterio on Instagram is posting in-character stuff and out of the blue you post this. I would call that a mistake. I wouldn't do it. And a lot of wrestlers today do do this, you know. Because the company will look at you positively, and they might get heat over this. I wouldn't be surprised cause there are still some old-school people running that show," said Disco Inferno. [03:06 - 04:02]

Konnan believes Rhea Ripley may not get heat backstage for breaking kayfabe

Speaking on the same edition of the podcast, Konnan claimed Ripley will not get heat for breaking character on social media.

"This is a new generation. They think differently and there's no way she's gonna get heat over this. What are you gonna do? Get heat on Rhea and get heat on Dominik because they have a boyfriend and wife?" said Konnan. [04:13- 04:24]

Recently, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews were seen together at the UFC 299 event. Interestingly enough, WWE even featured the photo of the star with Matthews, despite the latter being in AEW.

