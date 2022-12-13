Rhea Ripley responds to her boyfriend feeling insecure after hanging out with The Judgment Day member on WWE RAW 

AEW star Buddy Matthews has wound up the internet wrestling community by boasting about being in a relationship with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. She duly responded to one of his tweets that was posted during the most recent episode of RAW.

As part of The Judgment Day, Ripley has been seen regularly with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio junior seems to have a strange infacuation with the former WWE Raw Women's Champion.

Buddy Matthews rubbed salt on Dominik's wounds and many of Ripley's fans with this Tweet:

"@RheaRipley_WWE is ALL MINE!!" tweeted @SNM_Buddy

This prompted Ripley to respond with a tweet of her own, further angering the fans and possibly Dominik Mysterio as well.

Buddy and Rhea have been an item for quite some time, and despite being in opposing companies, they have been making it work.

Some of Rhea Ripley's merchandise has found its way on to AEW TV

Given that she is in a relationship with an AEW performer, it was only a matter of time before Rhea Ripley was referenced in All Elite Wrestling. However, not many people expected the source of the reference.

At the 2022 Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW personality Vickie Guerrero appeared alongside Nyla Rose sporting one of Ripley's t-shirts with the slogan "I'm Your Mami."

The shirt is a direct reference to the 2005 storyline featuring Vickie's late husband Eddie Guerrero and Dominik Mysterio, where "Latino Heat" claimed to be Dominik's biological father. However, the connotations the shirt carries in regards to Rhea and Dominik are a little bit different to say the least.

